LOS ANGELES Following is a list of nominees in key categories for the 54th annual Grammy Awards, announced in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Winners will be announced on February 12.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
21- Adele
Wasting Light- Foo Fighters
Born This Way- Lady Gaga
Doo-Waps & Hooligans - Bruno Mars
Loud - Rihanna
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Rolling in the Deep - Adele
Holocene - Bon Iver
Grenade - Bruno Mars
The Cave - Mumford & Sons
Firework - Katy Perry
BEST NEW ARTIST
The Band Perry
Bon Iver
J.Cole
Nicki Minaj
Skrillex
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriter's award)
"All of the Lights" - Jeff Bhasker, Malik Jones, Warren Trotter, Kanye West, songwriters (Kanye West, featuring Rihanna, Kid Cudi and Fergie)
"The Cave" - Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Country Winston, songwriters (Mumford & Sons)
"Grenade" - Brody Brown, Claude Kelly, Phillip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Bruno Mars, Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
"Holocene" - Justin Vernon, songwriter (Bon Iver)
"Rolling in the Deep" - Adele Adkins, Paul Epworth songwriters (Adele)
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
21 -Adele
The Lady Killer - Cee Lo Green
Born This Way - Lady Gaga
Doo-Wops & Hooligans - Bruno Mars
Loud- Rihanna
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Rock 'N' Roll Party Honoring Les Paul - Jeff Beck
Wasting Light - Foo Fighters
Come Around Sundown - Kings of Leon
I'm With You - Red Hot Chilli Peppers
The Whole Love - Wilco
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Bon Iver - Bon Iver
Codes and Keys - Death Cab For Cutie
Torches - Foster The People
Circuital - My Morning Jacket
The King of Limbs - Radiohead
BEST R&B ALBUM
F.A.M.E. - Chris Brown
Second Chance - El DeBarge
Love Letter - R. Kelly
Pieces of Me - Ledisi
Kelly - Kelly Price
BEST RAP ALBUM
Watch The Throne - Jay-Z and Kanye West
Tha Carter IV - Lil Wayne
Lasers - Lupe Fiasco
Pink Friday - Nicki Minaj
My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy - Kanye West
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
My Kinda Party - Jason Aldean
Chief - Eric Church
Own The Night - Lady Antebellum
Red River Blue - Blake Shelton
Here For a Good Time - George Strait
Speak Now - Taylor Swift
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jackie Frank)
