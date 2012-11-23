A large photograph of late singer Whitney Houston at the Grammy Awards is pictured during a press preview of the new exhibit 'Whitney! Celebrating The Musical Legacy of Whitney Houston', at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California August 15, 2012. Grammy award winning singer Houston was found dead in a Beverly Hills hotel room on February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES Music by Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Elton John and late singers Whitney Houston and James Brown will be inducted into the 2013 Grammy Hall of Fame, The Recording Academy said on Wednesday.

Paul McCartney & Wings' 1973 album "Band on the Run," long credited with reigniting McCartney's career following the Beatles' split in 1970, was one of the 27 new inductees into the Grammy Hall of Fame, on display at the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles.

Houston's self-titled 1985 debut album was also named an inductee, following the singer's sudden death aged 48 in February this year. Australian hard-rock band AC/DC's top-selling 1980 "Back in Black" album was also named a new entry.

The Recording Academy, which also runs the Grammy awards, picks songs and albums from all genres that are at least 25 years old, with either "qualitative or historical significance" to be considered annually for the Grammy Hall of Fame by a committee.

"Memorable for being both culturally and historically significant, we are proud to add (the 2013 inductees) to our growing catalog of outstanding recordings that have become part of our musical, social and cultural history," The Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said in a statement.

As well as albums, the Grammy Hall of Fame also includes songs of historic and cultural significance and the inductees for 2013 see a range of classic American songs.

Iconic Dylan song "The Times They Are A-Changing" from 1964, R&B singer Ray Charles' 1961 tune "Hit the Road Jack," Rat Pack star Frank Sinatra's 1980 "Theme from 'New York, New York'", and 'Godfather of soul' James Brown's 1965 classic "I Got You (I Feel Good)" were all honored.

Other 2013 inductees include Elton John's 1970 self-titled second album and American debut, Billy Joel's 1973 hit "The Piano Man" and Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton's 1953 R&B classic "Hound Dog," later covered by Elvis Presley.

(Reporting By Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Andrew Hay)