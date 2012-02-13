LOS ANGELES The 54th Grammy Awards were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, honoring the best music and artists of 2011 across all genres. Following is a list of key winners:

RECORD OF THE YEAR - "Rolling In The Deep" Adele

ALBUM OF THE YEAR - "21" Adele

SONG OF THE YEAR - "Rolling In The Deep" Adele Adkins and Paul Epworth (song writer award)

BEST NEW ARTIST - Bon Iver

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE - Adele "Someone Like You"

BEST ROCK ALBUM - Foo Fighters "Wasting Light"

BEST POP DUO - Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse "Body and Soul"

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM - Adele "21"

BEST RAP ALBUM - Kanye West "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy"

BEST POP INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM - Booker T. Jones "The Road From Memphis"

BEST DANCE RECORDING - Skrillex "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites"

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONICA ALBUM - Skrillex "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites"

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM - Tony Bennett & Various Artists "Duets II"

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE - Foo Fighters "Walk"

BEST HARD ROCK/METAL PERFORMANCE - Foo Fighters "White Limo"

BEST ROCK SONG - Foo Fighters (songwriters) "Walk"

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM - Bon Iver "Bon Iver"

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE - Corinne Bailey Rae "Is This Love"

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE - Cee Lo Green & Melanie Fiona "Fool for You"

BEST R&B SONG - Cee Lo Green, Melanie Hallim, Jack Splash (songwriters) "Fool for You"

BEST R&B ALBUM - Chris Brown "F.A.M.E"

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE - Jay-Z & Kanye West "Otis"

BEST RAP/SUNG COLLABORATION - Kanye West, Rihanna, Kid Cudi & Fergie "All of the Lights"

BEST RAP SONG - Jeff Bhasker, Stacy Ferguson, Malik Jones, Warren Trotter & Kanye West (songwriters) "All of the Lights"

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE - Taylor Swift "Mean"

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE - The Civil Wars "Barton Hollow"

BEST COUNTRY SONG - Taylor Swift (songwriter) "Mean"

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM - Lady Antebellum "Own The Night"

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM - Pat Metheny "What's It All About"

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO - Chick Corea "500 Miles High"

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM - Terri Lyne Carrington & Various Artists "The Mosaic Project"

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM - Corea, Clarke & White "Forever"

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM - Christian McBride Big Band "The Good Feeling"

BEST GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE - Le'Andria Johnson "Jesus"

BEST GOSPEL SONG - Kirk Franklin (songwriter) "Hello Fear"

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC SONG - Laura Story (songwriter) "Blessings"

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM - Kirk Franklin "Hello Fear"

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM - Chris Tomlin "And If Our God Is for Us..."

BEST LATIN POP, ROCK, OR URBAN ALBUM - Mana "Drama y Luz"

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN OR TEJANO ALBUM - Pepe Aguilar "Bicentenario"

BEST BANDA OR NORTENO ALBUM - Los Tigres Del Norte "Los Tigres Del Norte and Friends"

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM - Cachao "The Last Mambo"

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM - Levon Helm "Ramble at the Ryman"

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM - Alison Krauss & Union Station "Paper Airplane"

BEST BLUES ALBUM - Tedeschi Trucks Band "Revelator"

BEST FOLK ALBUM - The Civil Wars "Barton Hollow"

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM - Rebirth Brass Band "Rebirth of New Orleans"

BEST REGGAE ALBUM - Stephen Marley "Revelation Pt. 1: The Root of Life"

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM - Tinariwen "Tassili"

BEST CHILDREN'S ALBUM - Various Artists "All About Bullies ... Big and Small"

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM - Betty White "If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won't)

BEST COMEDY ALBUM - Louis C.K. "Hilarious"

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM - "The Book of Mormon"

BEST SHORT FORM MUSIC VIDEO - Adele "Rolling in the Deep"

BEST LONG FORM MUSIC VIDEO - Foo Fighters "Foo Fighters: Back and Forth"

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant and Sheri Linden; Editing by Eric Beech)