British bookmaker William Hill Plc (WMH.L) said on Tuesday it bought software maker Grand Parade Ltd for 13.6 million pounds ($18 million) in cash and stock.

William Hill said it would issue 495,048 new shares at 10 pence each to Grand Parade as a part of the consideration. William Hill did not disclose the cash portion of the deal.

The acquisition of Grand Parade, a provider of software for betting and gaming companies, comes just weeks after William Hill responded cooly to a proposed joint takeover offer from 888 Holdings (888.L) and Rank Group (RNK.L).

