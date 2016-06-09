QUEENSLAND, Australia - - The world's largest coral reef ecosystem - the Great Barrier Reef - is under threat from Crown of Thorns Starfish, which are devouring large coral outcrops. Reducing numbers of these starfish is essential for the future of the reef.

The Association of Marine Park Tourism Operators has a solution to the problem, as well as a way of helping unemployment in Queensland, Australia. Since 2012, teams from AMPTO have destroyed more than 400,000 of the starfish by using divers who tackle the predators by injecting them with bile salts from cattle.

Not only that, so far 145 men and women have also graduated from the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program with an 85% employment rate.