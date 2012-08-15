TOKYO Shares of Gree Inc (3632.T) shed 5.2 percent to 1,381 yen on Wednesday after the social gaming company reported a full-year operating profit that missed market expectations.

The sell-off came after a 14 percent rally in the previous three sessions as investors had expected strong earnings from Gree after rival DeNA Co Ltd (2432.T) beat market forecasts with its quarterly results last Thursday.

DeNA was down 1.5 percent to 2,200 yen.

