ATHENS Greek Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) shares jumped 8.5 percent on Monday on market talk that it may benefit from a change in terms in its planned merger with Euroobank EFGr.AT, brokers said after Alpha said the swap may delay the merger.

"The market believes that the terms of the deal might change in favor of Alpha Bank. EFG Eurobank has a bigger portfolio of Greek government bonds, so as a result of the bond swap's net present value losses, it will have bigger recapitalization needs," an unnamed bank analyst said.

