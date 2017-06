ATHENS Greece's third-largest lender Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) said on Monday it will wait for the finalization of a bond swap deal before deciding whether to proceed with a merger with second-largest peer Eurobank EFGr.AT.

"The bank intends to await the definite terms of the private sector involvement (PSI) before calling a general assembly to inform shareholders and make a decision," Alpha Bank said in a bourse filing.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)