WASHINGTON Greece's international lenders on Wednesday confirmed that they had signed off on the latest review of Greece's rescue package, ending six months of protracted negotiations.

The deal with the European Central Bank, European Commission and International Monetary Fund should unlock Greece's next tranche of loans under its rescue package "in coming weeks," once the IMF's board and the Eurogroup sign off on the review.

The trio of lenders said Greece's fiscal performance is on track to meet targets, including a primary surplus of 3 percent of national income in 2015. But they said there was a risk banks would need more capital than Greek authorities had estimated, especially if non-performing loans are not dealt with quickly.

