A closed Eurobank branch after the Greek government imposed capital controls at the country's banks in Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis -

ATHENS Eurobank (EURBr.AT), Greece's third-largest lender by assets, will try to maximize the participation of private investors in its recapitalization, an official at the bank said on Saturday after the release of the European Central Bank's stress tests.

The official said the ECB's health check showed that Eurobank has the lowest capital shortfall - 2.12 billion euros ($2.33 billion)- under the adverse scenario among the four systemic banks.

"Eurobank will seek the largest participation of high-quality private funds, turning to existing and new investors, aiming at its full capital shielding," the official said.

