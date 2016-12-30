Novartis has assets to sell, investors wary of what it might buy
ZURICH As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.
ATHENS/SOFIA National Bank of Greece (NBGr.AT) agreed to sell a 99.1 pct stake in its Bulgarian unit United Bulgarian Bank (UBB) and its fully-owned leasing subsidiary Interlease EAD to Belgian bank KBC Group (KBC.BR), National Bank said on Friday.
National Bank will receive 610 million euros ($642.45 million), it said, while UBB plans to make a 50 million euro dividend distribution to the Greek lender ahead of the transaction and after approval by its annual general assembly.
The sale of UBB is part of National Bank's restructuring plan agreed with the European authorities to boost its capital.
"The transaction further strengthens NBG’s position in terms of capital and liquidity, allowing for the redeployment of resources to support the Greek economic recovery," National Bank Chief Executive Officer Leonidas Fragkiadakis said in a statement. NBG has had a presence in Bulgaria for 15 years.
UBB is Bulgaria's fourth-largest bank in terms of assets. Interlease is the third-largest leasing firm in the country, KBC Group said in a statement.
KBC said it will use internal sources and available funds to pay the price in cash. The deal is subject to approval by the relevant authorities and is expected to be concluded in the second quarter of 2017 at the latest.
KBC has been active in Bulgaria through its CIBANK unit. The combination of UBB and CIBANK will result in the creation of the third-largest banking group in Bulgaria in terms of assets, with a market share of approximately 11 percent, it said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou in Athens, additional reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; editing by Susan Thomas)
ZURICH As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.
AMSTERDAM A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries , handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.