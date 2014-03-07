Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
ATHENS Greek lender Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) said on Friday it was planning to sell new shares worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.66 billion) to plug capital holes and buy back preference shares owned by the country's government.
The share issue has already been underwritten by Citigroup (C.N) and JP Morgan (JPM.N), which have been hired to act as joint global coordinators and bookrunners.
"Alpha Bank will consider favorably any participation of existing shareholders and warrant holders in the equity offering", the bank said.
Alpha Bank must plug a 262 million euro capital gap, as revealed by a stress test of Greek lenders unveiled by the Bank of Greece on Thursday. The Greek government owns Alpha Bank preference shares worth 940 million euros. ($1 = 0.7214 euros)
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.