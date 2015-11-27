ATHENS Standard & Poor's on Friday raised its rating on Greece's Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank (EURBr.AT) to 'SD' (selective default) from 'D' (default) after the two banks successfully raised funds to plug capital shortfalls revealed in a European Central Bank stress test.

"We understand the banks will not require financial support from the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) to meet their regulatory capital requirements," the ratings agency said.

Alpha and Eurobank were two of Greece's four big banks that managed to cover their capital holes without resorting to state aid.

