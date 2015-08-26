Romanian museum celebrates the creativity of kitsch
BUCHAREST Visitors to Romania who yearn for a taste of communist era kitsch now have an entire museum to enjoy.
With the clear blue waters of the Ionian sea in front of them, adrenaline junkies gathered on the Greek Island of Zakynthos for four days of BASE jumping -- parachuting off steep cliffs.
Dozens of participants gathered on the cliffs above the sandy white Navagio Beach, performing more than 300 jumps between Aug. 20-24.
The starting point overlooks the bay, which has a shipwreck on the shore, at 200 meters (656 feet) high.
BASE jumping requires participants to parachute from a fixed structure, building, antenna, span, or earth, which make up the BASE acronym.
(Reporting by Reuters Television)
BUCHAREST Visitors to Romania who yearn for a taste of communist era kitsch now have an entire museum to enjoy.
LISBON A decade ago, shares in the world's largest cork producer, Corticeira Amorim , didn't look like a great bet.