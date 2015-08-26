With the clear blue waters of the Ionian sea in front of them, adrenaline junkies gathered on the Greek Island of Zakynthos for four days of BASE jumping -- parachuting off steep cliffs.

Dozens of participants gathered on the cliffs above the sandy white Navagio Beach, performing more than 300 jumps between Aug. 20-24.

The starting point overlooks the bay, which has a shipwreck on the shore, at 200 meters (656 feet) high.

BASE jumping requires participants to parachute from a fixed structure, building, antenna, span, or earth, which make up the BASE acronym.

