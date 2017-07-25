FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 hours ago
Greek market foray a beginning, more bond sales to follow: finance minister
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Earnings
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
Indonesia
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 25, 2017 / 2:44 PM / 14 hours ago

Greek market foray a beginning, more bond sales to follow: finance minister

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos arrives for a cabinet meeting at the parliament in Athens, Greece June 13, 2017.Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's first foray after three years in market exile went better than expected and more will follow before the country regains full market access when its bailout expires in 2018, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said Tuesday's bond sale was "a beginning" and a first sign of confidence in the country's economy. He said Greece remained focused on August 2018 to exit its worst crisis in decades.

"From now on, we are focused on August 2018," Tsakalotos said in a televised statement. "We know that Greek people have suffered a lot, more than they deserved."

"There will be a second and a third (market foray), to approach August 2018 with confidence and emerge from the bailouts."

Reporting by Renee Maltezou

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.