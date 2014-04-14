A protester stands in front of the parliament during an anti-government rally outside the parliament in Athens March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS Greece's 2013 budget outcome data are in line with previous government estimates, according to preliminary official figures released on Monday by the country's statistics agency ELSTAT.

The country's general government budget deficit, as calculated under European ESA 95 accounting rules, stood at 23.109 billion euros ($32.1 billion), or 12.7 percent of gross domestic product, ELSTAT said. This is broadly in line with a previous government estimate for a 12.6 percent gap.

Excluding support for the country's banks, the deficit came in at 3.837 billion euros, or 2.1 percent of GDP, ELSTAT said. The government's comparable target, as set out in its 2014 budget document, is a deficit of 2.2 percent of GDP. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros)

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)