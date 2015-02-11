Wave of optimism trumps populism as European markets spring back to life
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
BERLIN A summit of European Union leaders on Thursday won't be able to take decisions on any economic proposals put forward by the new Greek government as these must first be vetted by the so-called troika, a senior German official said on Wednesday.

LONDON Falls in iPhone and U.S. car sales helped beat European stock markets back from 20-month highs on Wednesday while the dollar inched up as investors priced in a greater chance of further tightening of U.S. monetary policy next month.