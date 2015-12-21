Wall St. opens lower as retailers drag
U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
ATHENS Greece's current account recorder a surplus in October compared to a deficit in the same month a year earlier, mainly due to a smaller balance of goods deficit as a result of cheaper oil, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.
"The balance of goods deficit shrank by 721 million euros year-on-year, mainly as a result of the lower net oil import bill, owing to the fall in oil prices," the central bank said.
The data showed the surplus reached 314 million euros versus a deficit of 456 million euros in October 2014. Tourism revenues dropped slightly to 961 million euros from 1.0 billion euros in the same month last year.
Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66 billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
LONDON Oil prices rose on Thursday, with benchmark Brent crude trading comfortably above $50 a barrel after a fall in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia helped tightened the market.