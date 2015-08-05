The famous euro sign landmark is pictured outside the former headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank kept emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) for Greek banks unchanged as expected on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the decision told Reuters.

Greece, which is negotiating an 86 billion euro ($93.41 billion) bailout from international lenders, has relied on ELA for months to keep its banks functioning, while also introducing capital controls and a limit on withdrawals in late June.

ELA is now capped at around 91 billion euros but sources familiar with the situation said earlier that banks have built up a liquidity buffer of around 5 billion euros, thanks to previous ELA increases, tax and tourism inflows, and pension payments.

Greek ELA will be next be reviewed in two weeks, the source added.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Francesco Canepa and Frank Siebelt)