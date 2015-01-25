Wall St. opens higher, Nasdaq hits record
Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite hitting a record, boosted by strong corporate earnings, and ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting and Apple's results.
WELLINGTON The euro fell on Monday after exit polls in Greece's general election showed the leftwing Syriza party winning a comfortable victory, raising the risk of a standoff over austerity measures with its European lenders.
The single currency fell versus most major currencies in early Australasian trade, losing nearly half a U.S. cent to around $1.1170 according to Reuters data and closing in on $1.1115 hit late last week, its lowest since September 2003.
Early exit polls showed Syriza could gain 35.5-39.5 percent of the vote, well ahead of the conservative New Democracy party of outgoing Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on 23-27 percent, according a joint exit poll for Greek television stations issued immediately after voting ended on Sunday.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.