Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
ATHENS Greek consumer prices fell 2.8 percent in January, with the annual pace of deflation accelerating from a 2.6 percent drop in December, data from the country's statistics service showed on Tuesday.
Greece's EU-harmonized deflation rate also picked up, showing prices fell by 2.8 percent in January, with the reading slightly faster than an average forecast of a 2.7 percent drop in prices by economists polled by Reuters.
Greece's consumer prices fell by an average 1.3 percent in 2014 compared to a year earlier.
For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has been in deflation mode for the last 23 months as cuts in wages and pensions and a deep recession exerted downward pressures.
Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013, with consumer prices registering a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline.
Euro zone consumer prices also fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier in January, more steeply than expected, supporting the backers of the European Central Bank's money-printing plan to combat sustained deflation.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou)
