People make their way next to the headquarters of Bank of Greece in central Athens, Greece, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greece's central government registered a primary budget surplus of 1.193 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in January, beating its target by 886 million euros, helped by lower outlays and higher inflows by EU funds, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organizations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the state of the country's finances.

The government's target was for a primary budget surplus - which excludes debt-servicing costs - of 307 million euros for January.

Tax revenues came in at 3.65 billion euros, broadly in line with a target of 3.66 billion euros.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)