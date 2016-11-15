ATHENS Greece's economy needs "space" to return to growth again, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday, adding he would urge the country's foreign creditors to take steps towards putting the country on path for a durable economic recovery.

"We cannot simply look to austerity as a strategy," Obama said after meeting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Obama, who is in Athens on Nov. 15-16 on his last foreign tour as president, said it was difficult to imagine a growth strategy without some debt relief.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Michele Kambas)