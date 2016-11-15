ATHENS Greece cannot take more austerity after seven years of recession and requires "substantive" debt relief, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday after meeting U.S. President Barack Obama.

Obama is visiting Athens on Nov. 15-16 on his last foreign tour as president. Athens is hoping Obama will help persuade its international creditors to restructure its debt, the euro zone's biggest.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)