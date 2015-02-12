PARIS European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday that a deal on Greek debt was within reach but that Greece's government must be ready to negotiate seriously in order for it to be achieved.

"A deal is possible (on Greek debt) but the Greeks must decide to negotiate seriously," he told BFM Business TV.

Noyer declined to comment on reports that the ECB had increased its ELA (emergency liquidity assistance) loans to Greece, but said that its ceiling was "able to be adapted according to the needs of economy".

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Andrew Callus)