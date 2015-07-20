ATHENS A Greek prosecutor has charged officials at the country's privatization agency over a sale and lease-back deal of 28 state-owned buildings, court officials said on Monday.

The state suffered damages of more than 500 million euros ($541.90 million) due to the deal, the court officials said citing the prosecutor's 200-page report.

The deal with Eurobank Properties and Ethniki Pangaia was clinched for 261 million euros in 2013 and concluded in 2014.

Financial advisors were charged with breach of duty, while three persons who were members of the board at the HRADF privatization agency at the time have been charged with embezzlement for withholding interest payments.

They have not yet responded to the charges, the court officials said.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Costas Georgizas; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Ingrid Melander)