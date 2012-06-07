German TUI employees walk past TUI information posters at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Katerina Marazioti, assistant housekeeping manager in Mandola Rosa suites and villas at the Olympia Riviera resort, adjusts the jacuzzi water pressure in the honeymoon villa in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A fishing boat sails off the coast near the medieval town of Monemvasia May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Foreign tourists are seen in a small bay in the town of Monemvasia May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Belgian tourist walks atop the medieval fortress of Monemvasia in front of the 12th century church of Agia Sophia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Greek Ministry of Tourism licence is seen outside the closed-down Acropol hotel in central Athens June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

German tourists play tennis in front of a TUI banner that reads 'That's how holidays should be' at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Paraskevas Christoforakis, 35, stands by his shop inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Michalis Minadakis, the general manager of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, poses for a photograph at the resort, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Theodoros Konstas, 53, smokes a cigarette as he stands by his shop inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Ilias Kakouris, 38, executive chef in the Thalasso and Mandola Rosa suites and villas at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, decorates a plate in the kitchen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Nikos Kaplanis, a waiter in the Mandola Rosa suites and villas at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, carries a tray of drinks to customers, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Locals are seen on the beach opposite the 'Rock of Monemvasia', May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

General view of old Monemvasia town from atop the medieval fortress May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A maid makes a bed in a suite at the Kinsterna Hotel in Agios Stefanos near Monemvasia, some 300 kms south of Athens May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A tourist walks by the closed Esperia Palace Hotel in Athens, a victim of the economic crisis in Greece, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A maid makes a bed in a suite at the Kinsterna Hotel in Agios Stefanos near Monemvasia, some 300 kms south of Athens May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Greek flag flutters as the sun sets framed by palm trees on the beach front of Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

KILLINI, Greece When he took a job as the manager of one of Greece's biggest resorts overlooking a sandy beach near Ancient Olympia, the cradle of the Olympic Games, Michalis Minadakis thought he had the goose that laid the golden egg.

But seven years later, his dream of a bonanza with sun-seeking tourists is in ruins as the country's debt crisis has deepened, sparking talk of a Greek exit from the euro and social unrest that has begun to scare off visitors.

"Germans have been good friends of Greek tourism but they're afraid to come over now," said Minadakis, his eyes fixed on empty sunbeds around a pool at his Olympia Riviera Resort that boasts four hotels and a beach that is 1.2 miles long (2km).

"This will be a very tough year. The hurdles we are facing are huge," he said, adding that he had suffered a 25 percent drop in bookings this year and received 50 percent fewer visitors from Germany, Greece's biggest tourist market.

Tourism, which slumped by 25 percent in 2009-2010 only to rebound last year, is crucial to Greece's economy, accounting for 15 percent of its output and one in five jobs in a country where unemployment has hit a record high of 21 percent.

Greece's sandy resorts, azure waters and ancient temples remain popular, but will not, it seems, be enough to pull it out of a fifth year of recession.

Andreas Andreadis, the head of Greece's tourism enterprises association (SETE), said he feared revenues would plunge this year. "We will see a considerable drop," he told Reuters. "A negative number, something like 10-15 percent."

The pain is already being felt - tourist receipts for the first quarter tumbled by 15.1 percent to 396.3 million euros from 466.7 million euros, the Bank of Greece said.

The Greek tourism minister held a brainstorming session with industry officials last week to try to draw up an anti-crisis plan and later said the state needed to spend more on advertising to attract last-minute bookings.

Separately, Greek and European tourist operators are mounting their own publicity and price-cutting campaigns.

"We are trying to save what can be saved," said Yannis Retsos, head of the hoteliers' association. "Anything close to a 10 percent revenue drop would be a success."

POLITICAL TURMOIL

Last month's inconclusive parliamentary election, which left the country without a government and saw a party intent on renegotiating an international bailout that has kept the country afloat come second, increased the uncertainty.

Days after the election, reservations slumped by 50 percent. A repeat election on June 17 that may determine Greece's future in the euro - during what is the first month of the lucrative tourist season - has hoteliers and travel agents on edge.

Retsos said the uncertainty was damaging tourism and that the country needed a stable government to restore confidence.

The battle now was to contain losses, he added.

"We've already lost half of the season and are fighting for July, August and September," he said.

International media reports reflecting growing resentment against Germany among ordinary people, political pundits and the popular press, coupled with warnings that anti-austerity strikes and protests could disrupt people's holidays, are not helping.

"I was a bit anxious coming here because of what the media reported about Greeks hating Germans," said Britta Missler, a German tourist. "When I go back to Germany I'll tell everybody there is no need to worry."

About 2.2 million Germans visited Greece last year, but many now appear to be plumping for other destinations such as Spain or Turkey. Athens, where about a dozen hotels have shut down, and other big cities have been hardest hit.

"The German-Greek relation problem is huge. Only time can fix what's broken," said Retsos.

Last month, TUI Germany advised Greece-bound customers to take more cash in euros after its travel agents reported a surge in questions from customers about what would happen if Greece were to exit the euro and reintroduce the drachma.

"My friends said I'm crazy to come to Greece," said 35-year old Robert Leoniuk from Poland, who was staying at the Olympia Riviera resort with his wife and three-year-old son, and said he had taken a wad of euros with him just in case.

FIGHT BACK

Only last year, Greece was celebrating a record 16.5 million tourists - after two difficult years - as cheaper fares and upheaval in Egypt and Tunisia made it a popular destination.

That had raised hopes that the sector was on the road to recovery and might even be able to save the sickly economy.

A rise in visitors from Eastern Europe, Russia and Israel may help make up for the loss of tourists from Germany and Britain, but industry officials fear it will not be enough.

Domestic tourism - which accounts for up to 25 percent of total tourism revenues - is unlikely to save the day. Greeks' incomes are being severely squeezed as they reel from salary and pension cuts, layoffs and tax rises,

In the heart of Monemvasia, a town on the southeastern Peloponnese peninsula with a medieval fortress and Venetian style homes, Anastassia Livieratou keeps the family tradition of making silver jewelry inspired by local history and life alive.

"We have no Greek clients anymore. They cannot afford to buy anything," said Livieratou gazing at a deserted street through the window of her empty shop. "It's a lost year for us."

(Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Mark Heinrich)