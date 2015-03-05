Futures rises as Fed downplays economic weakness
U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and expressed confidence in the strength of the economy.
ATHENS Greece's jobless rate rose to 26 percent in December from an upwardly revised 25.9 percent rate in the previous month as the economy shrank slightly in the last quarter of 2014, statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.
December's reading, based on seasonally adjusted data, is the lowest since September 2014 when unemployment stood at 26.1 percent. The record high was set in September 2013, when unemployment hit 27.9 percent.
Joblessness has come down from record highs as the economy stabilized last year after a severe slump but it remains more than double the euro zone's average of 11.3 percent in December.
Greece's economy expanded by 0.7 percent last year, with recovery expected to gain traction this year.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and expressed confidence in the strength of the economy.
LONDON Oil prices fell for the fourth day in a row on Thursday, nearing their lowest level since late March after data showed a lower than expected decline in U.S. inventories.