Greenhill & Co's (GHL.N) shares fell 5 percent in premarket trading on Thursday after the boutique investment bank posted a second-quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates for the first time in five quarters in a weak market for mergers.

M&A activity fell 25 percent worldwide in the first half of 2012 as global economic uncertainty reined in companies' expansion plans.

Greenhill's revenue halved to $47.3 million in the second quarter.

Greenhill said it believed 2012 advisory revenue could still equal or surpass the $303 million it generated in 2011, but analysts were skeptical.

"Given the overall weakness in global M&A, we believe that a significant rebound in second half results is unlikely," Keefe Bruyette and Woods analyst Joel Jeffrey said in a note to clients.

The firm -- founded by Robert Greenhill, former president of Morgan Stanley MS.N and former chairman of Smith Barney -- has been hiring advisory heavyweights and expanding abroad to reduce its dependence on the U.S. market.

Greenhill's shares fell 5 percent to $35.98 premarket. They closed at $37.69 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

