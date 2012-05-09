WATERBURY, Vermont The founder of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc, who was stripped of his role as chairman on Tuesday, said he believes he has been treated unfairly but understands why the company took the action it did.

The company he founded in 1981 stripped Robert Stiller of his chairmanship after he sold shares held as collateral against a loan, a sale he was forced to make because of the stock's sliding value.

"I guess I feel I've been treated unfairly. But I understand what they did and why they did it," Stiller, 68, said in a phone interview. "The shorts have been after us. Every little thing gets scrutinized and misinterpreted, I feel. And you get gun-shy."

Stiller said he expected to settle the margin account on his shares by the year's end as required by a new Green Mountain policy but would not say if he hoped to regain the chairmanship.

"I'm totally committed to Green Mountain Coffee and making them a success and whether I'm in the chairman's role or not," Stiller said.

(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Gary Hill)