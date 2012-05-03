Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O is normally a turbulent stock to trade after earnings but few were expecting the stock to lose nearly half its value in a day.

The company's disappointing quarterly results burned traders as the shares plunged 48 percent and was egg on the face of analysts who maintained 'buy' ratings despite the stock's troubles even before this report.

"Technically the stock has suffered huge damage with the gap lower," said Gareth Feighery, a founder of options education firm MarketTamer.com.

"Buying this stock now would be a very high-risk proposition and our expectations are that the stock will not recover any time soon."

The maker of Keurig coffee brewers cut its forecast for the year and warned of slowing growth after demand for K-Cup coffee refills fell far short of expectations.

The options market underestimated the magnitude of Green Mountain's move. Some options traders were stung by the sharp fall, forcing them to cover their short put positions, potentially adding more pressure to the decline.

More than 78 million shares have traded Thursday, the busiest day in the stock's history.

"A speculator with short puts would be forced to either buy back those puts or short stock to hedge the exposure. Either decision would probably lead to further pressure on the stock," said Steve Place, a founder of options analytics firm investingwithoptions.com in Mobile, Alabama.

Green Mountain shares were down $23.99 to $25.44, and the value of put options rose sharply, a money-loser for those shorting put options. Given the big share move, speculators in this position had to act, boosting volume in the options market.

Traders who are short puts on the stock ahead of earnings are obligated to buy the shares at the strike price or buy back their put at higher prices to close the position.

Option activity in Green Mountain surpassed average daily turnover by nearly nine times on Thursday. In all, 127,000 puts and 141,000 calls had changed hands with less than an hour until the close, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

"Anyone that was selling a Green Mountain put going into earnings got burned and is now scrambling to limit their damage as they are forced to cover their short put," said C.C. Lagator, co-founder of RiskReversal.com, an options trading website in New York.

"It would be the equivalent of owning the stock at a much higher price compared to where it is currently trading," he said.

Investors are still nervous. Option values typically decline after earnings because the "event risk" is gone. That is reflected by a drop in implied volatility, a measure of the expected magnitude of future share price moves.

But Green Mountain's at-the-money May option implied volatility remains elevated at 90 percent, suggesting the market is bracing for additional gyrations, Trade Alert data showed.

OPTION MARKET, ANALYSTS GOT IT WRONG

Heading into the announcement, Green Mountain options were pricing in a 15 percent move for shares in either direction by this Friday, below the average daily post-earnings move of 21.4 percent over the past four quarters.

Meanwhile, most analysts remained positive, despite a steady decline in shares since peaking at $115.98 in September 2011.

"Although we did not see an optimistic extreme in the options trading on Green Mountain, the analyst community remained quite bullish," said Joe Bell, senior equity analyst at options research firm Schaeffer's Investment Research. "Any time you have optimism like this, it can make the stock vulnerable."

Prior to Thursday, 9 of 11 analysts had 'buy' ratings on the shares, according to Thomson Reuters data. Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock following the results, and at least two, Piper Jaffray and Suntrust Robinson, cut its rating on the shares.

That's cold comfort to investors, however, given the overall positive tack taken by the analyst community.

"Everybody has a narrative in these (momentum) stocks and to be a disciplined good analyst you have to be continually trying to poke holes in your own thesis. Why people don't do that I don't know," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

Now speculators are trying to bottom-pick the stock price with weekly May $30 strike calls expiring this Friday. They would be rewarded handsomely if shares bounce 10 to 20 percent, said TD Ameritrade chief derivatives strategist Joe Kinahan.

Those contracts were carried a premium of just 10 to 20 cents per contract, Lagator said.

But given the stock's woes, even that bet may not pay off. "Some traders are buying the May $30 weekly puts on the view it could even go lower by this Friday," Lagator said.

(Reporting by Doris Frankel in Chicago; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)