A whiff of good news from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O could be enough to spark a rally in its shares because investors who have shorted the stock could be forced to cover their bets.

The stock has become popular among those who expect bad news from the coffee company, including hedge fund manager David Einhorn, a vocal critic. Short interest remains high even though the share price is down by half from its peak, hit last September.

"With its heavy short interest, any positive news will create a massive short-covering rally and lead to a stock pop," said Gareth Feighery, a founder of Philadelphia-based options education firm MarketTamer.com, adding that investors could expect "fireworks" when the company reports earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

Shares of Green Mountain Coffee have been turbulent after earnings. In the past four quarters, the stock has moved more than 20 percent after results. Options action suggests a move of as much as 19 percent in either direction after Wednesday's report, according to Feighery.

In last year's highly volatile market, some heavily shorted stocks such as Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and Green Mountain soared to new highs before taking a tumble.

Shares of Green Mountain, the leader in the U.S. single-cup coffee market with its popular Keurig machines, nearly quadrupled during the first nine months of 2011, peaking at just under $116 in September.

The stock is now down 54 percent from the record high after Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital, questioned the company's accounting practices and criticized its business model and growth potential at an investor conference in October.

Short interest - the number of shares of a particular stock sold by market players who expect it to drop in price - on Green Mountain stands at around 17 percent of the float, according to the latest data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Short sellers sell borrowed shares in hopes of buying it back later at a lower price. Short interest in Green Mountain name peaked at about 24.5 percent of the float at the end of November, according to Nasdaq Stock Market data.

In December, Einhorn took an even harder line against the company, criticizing its accounting again in an interview with Reuters.

"I still believe that the stock sets up similarly to Netflix as there remains a good bit of controversy in the name and very large short interest," said Dan Nathan, a founder of riskreversal.com, a New York firm specializing in option trade ideas. "If there is the slightest bit of good news you could see an epic short squeeze."

Last Thursday, Netflix shares jumped more than 22 percent, a day after the online video and DVD rental company reported better-than-expected earnings, reversing a wave of defections triggered by a series of high-profile missteps last year.

TURBULENT STOCK

Last quarter, Green Mountain's stock cratered 34 percent after disappointing earnings.

This time, the front month options that expire on February 17, are priced very high and are factoring in a share price move of more than 19 percent by expiration, while weekly options that expire on Friday are implying a 16 percent move, Feighery said.

He looked at the $52.50 February straddles in the standard and weekly options which were priced at a premium of $10.20 and $8.65, respectively, on Tuesday morning.

Green Mountain options volume on Tuesday consisted of 25,000 calls and 16,000 puts traded, above its average daily volume, according to Trade Alert.

One top trade in Green Mountain on Tuesday was an options combination where the March $70 strike calls were sold to buy the February $45 puts in what is called a bearish risk reversal. It appears the investor is positioning for a sharp move lower around earnings, and is possibly hedging long positions in the shares, said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederick Ruffy.

Analysts expect Green Mountain Coffee to report a first-quarter profit of 36 cents a share, on sales of $1.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Green Mountain shares closed at $53.34 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Doris Frankel in Chicago, Angela Moon in New York and Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)