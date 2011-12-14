Shares of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters GMCR.O -- the largest U.S. single-cup coffee company -- fell as much as 14 percent on Wednesday, a day after a Bloomberg analysis of data from a research group showed the company lost market share in November.

Bloomberg's analysis of data from researcher SymphonyIRI Group showed that the share of coffee dollar sales held by Green Mountain's single-serve products declined 0.4 percent in November from the previous month.

Earlier this year, influential short seller David Einhorn said he had turned negative on the company and cast doubt on Green Mountain's accounting practices and long-term earnings power.

The company also reported its first sales miss in more than eight quarters when it announced quarterly results last month.

Shares of the Waterbury, Vermont-based company -- a stock market darling in recent years -- have fallen 46 percent since Einhorn's presentation in October. They were trading down 11 percent at $44.57 on Wednesday morning on Nasdaq.

