ST. LOUIS Greyhound bus company is conducting an investigation after a bus driver left 45 passengers stranded for about eight hours in the middle of the night at a gas station in the state of Missouri.

"It was certainly unprecedented and absolutely inexcusable," said company spokeswoman Maureen Richard, adding that the unidentified female driver, who is based in Memphis, Tennessee, was cooperating with officials.

The woman was driving a route on Friday from Memphis to St. Louis, which is normally a six-hour trip. But she left the bus 150 miles from her destination, turning the journey into a roughly 16-hour ordeal for passengers.

The trouble began near Sikeston, Missouri when the driver put an unruly passenger off the bus. The driver then took the bus east to Charleston, Missouri where she abandoned it on Friday evening.

A Greyhound replacement driver didn't get to the bus until about eight hours after the driver walked off, the company said. Greyhound was offering full refunds, Richmond said.

(Reporting by Bruce Olson; Editing by Patricia Reaney)