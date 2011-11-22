For some Californians, it's bring your dog to work day every day
(In this June 7 story, corrects to "spent" instead of "spend" in paragraph 10.)
ST. LOUIS Greyhound bus company is conducting an investigation after a bus driver left 45 passengers stranded for about eight hours in the middle of the night at a gas station in the state of Missouri.
"It was certainly unprecedented and absolutely inexcusable," said company spokeswoman Maureen Richard, adding that the unidentified female driver, who is based in Memphis, Tennessee, was cooperating with officials.
The woman was driving a route on Friday from Memphis to St. Louis, which is normally a six-hour trip. But she left the bus 150 miles from her destination, turning the journey into a roughly 16-hour ordeal for passengers.
The trouble began near Sikeston, Missouri when the driver put an unruly passenger off the bus. The driver then took the bus east to Charleston, Missouri where she abandoned it on Friday evening.
A Greyhound replacement driver didn't get to the bus until about eight hours after the driver walked off, the company said. Greyhound was offering full refunds, Richmond said.
(Reporting by Bruce Olson; Editing by Patricia Reaney)
(In this June 7 story, corrects to "spent" instead of "spend" in paragraph 10.)
WASHINGTON A kiss from a colorful reef fish called a tubelip wrasse is no one's idea of romance, being so full of slime and suction, but it is perfectly suited for eating a hazardous diet using one of the animal kingdom's most unique feeding strategies.