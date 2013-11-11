Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
MADRID Spanish pharmaceuticals group Grifols said on Monday it would finance its $1.675 billion acquisition of Novartis's blood transfusion diagnostics unit with a $1.5 billion loan from banks.
Grifols, the world's third-largest blood products maker, said Nomura, BBVA and Morgan Stanley would provide the financing.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.