Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 percent of Forestar for $520 million
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc said on Monday it had offered to buy 75 percent of real estate development company Forestar Group Inc for about $520 million.
Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) said on Monday that it acquired restaurant reservation company Savored to help its daily deal website expand in the dining category.
Savored works with more than 1,000 restaurants in the United States to fill empty tables through a service that offers diners automatic discounts of up to 40 percent off their bill. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Savored may be combined with Groupon Now!, a service that lets restaurant owners post discounted offers quickly to fill empty tables during slow periods. "Savored`s platform nicely complements Groupon`s efforts in yield management, an area we`ve pioneered with Groupon Now!," Dan Roarty, vice president of Groupon Now, said in a statement.
Groupon Now! has been slow to take off in some cities because there needs to be a lot of merchants in a small area for it to work well.
HELSINKI U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group said on Monday it had offered to buy all shares in Finnish real estate investment company Sponda for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region.