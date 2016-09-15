MADRID Spanish investment fund ProA Capital will acquire a 30 percent stake in restaurant group VIPS from Goldman Sachs for an undisclosed amount, VIPS said in a statement on Thursday.

ProA Capital will also take 12.5 million euros ($14.1 million) of a 41.5-million-euro rights issue planned by VIPS, which holds the franchise rights for Starbucks and Fridays in Spain.

The deal is pending the approval by competition authorities, it said.

