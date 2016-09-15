DSM to tender Patheon stake to Thermo Fisher
Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific , DSM said on Monday.
MADRID Spanish investment fund ProA Capital will acquire a 30 percent stake in restaurant group VIPS from Goldman Sachs for an undisclosed amount, VIPS said in a statement on Thursday.
ProA Capital will also take 12.5 million euros ($14.1 million) of a 41.5-million-euro rights issue planned by VIPS, which holds the franchise rights for Starbucks and Fridays in Spain.
The deal is pending the approval by competition authorities, it said.
TOKYO Western Digital Corp has sought international arbitration to stop partner Toshiba Corp from selling its chips arm without its consent, potentially derailing a much-needed capital injection for the Japanese conglomerate.