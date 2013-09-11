WASHINGTON, Sept 11 An executive with Japanese
auto parts company G.S. Electech Inc has been indicted for
allegedly fixing prices and rigging bids for parts in some
antilock brake systems installed in U.S. cars, the Justice
Department said on Wednesday.
The indictment is the latest in a wide-ranging probe into
price fixing of a variety of car parts that has ensnared 11
companies and 16 executives to date.
Privately held G.S. Electech, which manufactures, assembles
and sells a variety of automotive electrical parts, previously
settled with the Justice Department.
The European Commission has a parallel investigation under
way.
The Electech executive, Shingo Okuda, a Japanese national,
was indicted for conspiring to fix bids for products sold to
Toyota Motor Corp and Toyota Motor Engineering and
Manufacturing North America Inc in the United States and
elsewhere, the Justice Department said.
Okuda's indictment came in Kentucky, where Toyota has a
large assembly plant. He is accused of being part of the
conspiracy from January 2003 to at least February 2010.
The parts involved in the Justice Department's wide-ranging
investigation have included heater control panels that regulate
a car's temperature, switches for turn signals and wiper blades,
power locks, dashboard panel instruments, airbags, steering
wheels and seat belts.
Among the companies that the Justice Department's Antitrust
Division has settled with are Autoliv, Tokai Rika Co Ltd
, TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH, Nippon Seiki Col Ltd,
Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd and
Yazaki Corp.