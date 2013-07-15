China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
LONDON British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had stopped using all travel agencies which have been accused by the Chinese police of channeling bribes to illegally boost sales and inflate the price of its medicines in the country.
Chinese police had said earlier in the day that four senior Chinese executives from the firm had been detained as part of the probe.
"GSK shares the desire of the Chinese authorities to root out corruption," it said in a statement. "These allegations are shameful and we regret this has occurred. We are taking a number of immediate actions.
"We are reviewing all third party agency relationships. We have put an immediate stop on the use of travel agencies that have been identified so far in this investigation and we are conducting a thorough review of all historic transactions related to travel agency use."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Potter)
BEIJING China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.