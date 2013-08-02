China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
LONDON U.S. regulators have pushed back an approval decision on GlaxoSmithKline's experimental diabetes drug albiglutide by three months until April 15, 2014, Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Friday.
A separate filing for the drug in Europe is progressing on schedule.
The once-weekly treatment for type 2 diabetes belongs to the same class of injectable GLP-1 drugs as Victoza, from Novo Nordisk, and Byetta and Bydureon, from Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca.
Based on reported clinical trial results, industry analysts have questioned how well albiglutide will fare in a crowded market - especially with a promising new rival in the pipeline in the form of Eli Lilly's dulaglutide.
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.