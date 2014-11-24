The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its headquarters in Basel October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON Britain's GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) has asked its shareholders to vote at a meeting on Dec. 18 on its proposed major deal with Switzerland's Novartis NOVN.VX, which will see the two pharmaceutical group trade more than $20 billion of assets.

The transaction, which includes GSK buying Novartis' vaccines business, Novartis purchasing GSK's cancer drugs, and the two groups tying up in consumer healthcare, was unveiled in April.

In a letter to shareholders endorsing the deal, GSK's chairman Christopher Gent said approval would strengthen its franchises in vaccines and consumer healthcare to complement its leading position in respiratory and HIV.

"This is the most significant transaction for the Company since the creation of GlaxoSmithKline in 2000," he said.

