Yemen's cholera outbreak kills 51 people in two weeks: WHO
DUBAI A cholera outbreak in Yemen has killed 51 people since April 27, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, more than double the toll of 25 reported three days ago.
LONDON British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline will profile its drug development pipeline, including a new class of antibiotic, on Nov. 3, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The event in New York - the company's first investor day centred on drug development for more than a decade - will profile medicines from a pipeline that is 80 percent first-in-class, Andrew Witty said in a public interview at the Chatham House think-tank in London.
It will include an update on its Type 2 topoisomerase inhibitor drug candidate, which is in the Phase II stage of development, according to Witty.
He said that only two new classes of antibiotics - drugs which treat bacterial infections - had been discovered in the past 40 years. "We have a third one," he said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
DUBAI A cholera outbreak in Yemen has killed 51 people since April 27, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, more than double the toll of 25 reported three days ago.
After trying cosmetic creams and surgery, Wang Jing placed her hopes in the skilled hands of a tattoo artist to make the scar on her belly finally disappear.