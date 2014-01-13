Abbott sales, profit propped up by St. Jude acquisition
Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.
LONDON British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said its Tafinlar cancer treatment had been given FDA breakthrough therapy designation for lung cancer, meaning the drug will be fast-tracked within the U.S. regulatory system.
GSK said that Tafinlar, also known as dabrafenib, was designated an FDA breakthrough therapy on Monday following interim results from an ongoing Phase II study.
Tafinlar is already approved for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.
SEOUL South Korea is set to keep importing eggs from overseas for the next few weeks despite downgrading the country's worst-ever bird flu outbreak by one notch from the highest level.