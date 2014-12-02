Netflix clinches licensing deal with China's iQiyi.com
BEIJING Netflix is to introduce original content in China in a licensing deal with local video streaming service iQiyi.com, the U.S. company said on Tuesday.
MILAN GTECH will carry on with a planned merger with U.S. International Game Technology after dissenting shareholders representing less than 20 percent of the Italian game group's capital exercised their right to sell their shares back to GTECH.
GTECH said in a statement on Tuesday it would publish final details on the exercise of the so-called exit rights on Dec. 12.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
AMSTERDAM Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp repeated his opposition to a takeover of paint maker Akzo Nobel on Tuesday, saying he did not care that U.S. rival PPG Industries had raised its offer.