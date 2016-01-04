BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
GUATEMALA CITY Guatemala's Fuego volcano belched black ash high into the sky on Sunday night, as an eruption that began last week intensified, but authorities have not ordered the evacuation of nearby villages.
Guatemala's volcanic monitor, Insivumeh, said in a statement that thick columns of ash reached nearly 24,000 feet (7,300 meters) amid loud explosions and extended new lava flows.
The volcano, about 30 miles (50 km) southwest of the Guatemalan capital, has not impacted any flights at the country's main international airport.
(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Nick Macfie)
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
MEXICO CITY Am earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck southwestern Mexico on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the Mexican government said.