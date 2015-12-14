Paris - French DJ David Guetta is calling on one million fans to add their vocals to his upcoming official UEFA Euro 2016 theme song.

As the official musical ambassador to next year's soccer championship in France, Guetta will also create what UEFA calls the "musical identity" of the tournament.

"I am very proud to have been appointed, it is extraordinary, it is really a dream, I feel very honored," Guetta, who will also perform at concerts in Paris, said.

The DJ said he was launching an app which will allow fans to record a line of the song which he will then include in the anthem.

"My aim is to have one million fans singing together in that particular part of the song," he said.

"We are launching an application which will allow people to record themselves singing ... and that is the aim to reunite everyone in this part of the song in the name of football."