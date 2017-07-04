FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's response to Arab demands in line with state sovereignty - foreign minister
July 4, 2017 / 2:59 PM / in a day

Qatar's response to Arab demands in line with state sovereignty - foreign minister

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - The Qatari foreign minister said on Tuesday that his country's response to Arab demands handed to mediator Kuwait came in the context of respecting state sovereignty, and that Doha had shown good faith and good initiative.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his German counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also called Arab sanctions imposed on his country illegal, and told the United Arab Emirates to stop trying to smear Qatar's reputation.

Reporting by Tom Finn Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Louise Ireland

