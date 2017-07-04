FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 hours ago
Arab intelligence chiefs meet in Cairo day before Qatar decision: MENA
July 4, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 20 hours ago

Arab intelligence chiefs meet in Cairo day before Qatar decision: MENA

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The heads of intelligence from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain held a meeting in Cairo on Tuesday, Egyptian state news agency MENA said.

MENA, citing "informed sources", did not provide details of the meeting, which took place one day before foreign ministers from the four countries were due to meet to decide whether to continue sanctions they imposed on Qatar over accusations it was aiding terrorism and courting regional rival Iran.

Doha denies the charges and has submitted to mediator Kuwait replies to 13 demands that the gathering will consider.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein

