July 2, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 15 hours ago

Arab foreign ministers to discuss Qatar in Cairo on Wednesday

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry smiles during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Cairo, Egypt May 29, 2017.Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will meet in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss Qatar, Egypt said on Sunday.

"At the invitation of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, there will be a quartet meeting of the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in Cairo on Wednesday July 5 to follow up on the developing situation regarding relations with Qatar," Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.

The four countries severed diplomatic and travel ties with Qatar last month, accusing it of supporting terrorism and being an ally of regional foe Iran, charges that Doha denies.

They threatened further sanctions if Qatar did not comply with a list of 13 demands presented through Kuwait 10 days ago, which Qatar rejected. The deadline for acceptance was Sunday night.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Kevin Liffey

