HOUSTON Chevron Corp has evacuated some workers not essential to oil production from its Gulf of Mexico operations as a low-pressure storm system moves through the basin, but output has not been affected, the company said on Monday.

Royal Dutch Shell on Monday said it was still evacuating so-called non-essential workers ahead of the storm, such as cooks and maids, with no production impact from the weather.

Chevron is the No. 3 oil producer in the U.S. Gulf, and Shell is No. 1. No. 2 BP Plc said it was monitoring the storm, but operations continued as normal. Other operators, including Hess Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp also said they were watching the weather.

